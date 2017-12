A military exercise beginning this morning in the western Galilee communities of Malkiya, Avivim, Yiron, Adamit, Aramshah, Zarit, Shomera and Netua is scheduled to end in the afternoon.

The area is not far from the Lebanese border, where there has been tension with Hezbollah. The Spokesperson's Office of the Israel Defense Forces said that the exercise was planned in advance as part of the training regimen for 2017 and is intended to maintain the ability and readiness of the forces.