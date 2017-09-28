A man about the age of 90 collapsed while swimming in a public pool in Ramat Gan due to a heart problem.
The Magen David Adom emergency service gave him medical treatment and performed resuscitation activities but were forced to pronounce him dead.
Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17
Elderly man dies while swimming in Ramat Gan
