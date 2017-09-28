Military operation in the villages of Surik and Bidu

Security forces continued to operate in the vicinity of the villages of Surik and Baidu in the wake of the murderous attack on the gate near the Har Adar. As part of the operation, an Israel Defense Forces unit, the Shin Bet Israel Security Agency and the Border Police carried out arrests, confiscated two pistols and more than 50 illegal cars, removed inciteful posters from around the village and wiped out inflammatory graffiti.

In addition, orders were issued to stop illegal construction and additional work permits were taken from relatives of the assailant.