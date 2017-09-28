Zuckerberg: Facebook isn't anti-Trump

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday rejected accusations from U.S. President Donald Trump that the social network has always been "anti-Trump".

“Trump says Facebook is against him. Liberals say we helped Trump. Both sides are upset about ideas and content they don't like. That's what running a platform for all ideas looks like,” Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page.

“We will continue to work to build a community for all people. We will do our part to defend against nation states attempting to spread misinformation and subvert elections. We'll keep working to ensure the integrity of free and fair elections around the world, and to ensure our community is a platform for all ideas and force for good in democracy,” he added.