06:04 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17 Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17 Analyzing the Har Adar terror attack Read more Watch: Dr. Martin Sherman, Founder & Executive Director of IISS, spoke with ILTV about the fatal terror attack near Jerusalem.