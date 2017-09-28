Democratic Senator to Trump: Don't cancel Iran deal

Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD), the top Democrat on the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, is urging the Trump administration not to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal, despite being one of a handful of Senate Democrats who opposed the deal to begin with, JTA reported on Wednesday.

“If we violate a UN resolution, in the eyes of the international community, do we have any credibility?” Cardin asked Wednesday at a monthly meeting he holds with foreign policy reporters, referring to the Security Council resolution that undergirds the deal.