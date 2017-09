In the wake of the Palestinian Authority (PA) being accepted to Interpol, human rights attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, of the Shurat HaDin Israel Law Center, on Wednesday called on Interpol to arrest senior Hamas terrorist Saleh Al-Arouri and have him stand trial in Israel and/or the United States.

Darshan-Leitner represents the family of Naftali Frenkel, one of the three Israeli teens who were kidnapped and murdered by Hamas terrorists in 2014, in an attack orchestrated by Al-Arouri.