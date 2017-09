Otto Warmbier, the American student who was imprisoned in North Korea for 17 months, died from lack of oxygen and blood to the brain, according to an Ohio coroner’s report released on Wednesday and quoted by Reuters.

Warmbier’s death on June 19 was due to an unknown injury that occurred more than a year before his death, according to Hamilton County Coroner’s Office investigator John Hatfield and the coroner’s report dated September 11.