Regavim: Our petition achieved its purpose

Despite the Supreme Court’s rejection of its petition demanding that the court send a representative to tonight’s official state jubilee event marking the Jewish return to Judea and Samaria, Zionist organization Regavim was not discouraged, noting that the petition ultimately had achieved its purpose.

Earlier, the Court had ruled against Regavim’s petition, stating, “The decision not to take part in the controversial event which could be interpreted as political in character is necessary in order to maintain the independent status of the judiciary, and in order to maintain public trust in the judicial system.”