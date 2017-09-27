22:15 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 Avi Gabbay: 'Itamar and Gush Etzion aren't the same thing for us.' Labor leader Avi Gabbay blasted Wednesday's event marking 50 years of settlement in Judea, Samaria, the Jordan Valley, and the Golan on Wednesday in Kfar Etzion. "The ceremony was cheap populism. Itamar and Gush Etzion aren't the same thing to us," ► ◄ Last Briefs