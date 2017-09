21:18 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 Bnei Brak threatens to stop work on light rail The city of Bnei Brak threatened to stop work entirely on the light rail if maintenance work continues as planned on Yom Kippur. ► ◄ Last Briefs