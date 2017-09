20:42 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 James Mattis target of failed Afghanistan airport attack, Taliban claims The Taliban said that US Secretary of Defense James Mattis was the target of a battery of anti-aircraft missiles fired on Wednesday at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. However, Mattis had already left the airport and no injuries were reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs