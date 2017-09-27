MK Jelin: 'I will continue to attend every event which celebrates our hold on the land'

MK Haim Jelin (Yesh Atid) is the only opposition MK attending the event marking 50 years of settlement in Judea, Samaria, the Jordan Valley, and the Golan on Wednesday in Kfar Etzion.

"I came to identify with the citizens of Israel who have settled in areas that are an inseparable part of the State of Israel," said Jelin.

"At the same time, we must stop the extreme right that sits on every hill and dictates policy to the government. I will continue to arrive and support wherever they celebrate our land."