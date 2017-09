Coalition Chairman MK David Bitan (Likud) said that whoever didn't want to attend Wednesday's event marking 50 years since Israel captured Judea and Samaria "shouldn't come".

Bitan also bashed Supreme Court Chief Justice Miriam Naor's decision to boycott the event, saying that she "took an important issue and made it political - and the entire leftist choir joined in. The event will take place anyway, so nothing good came out of it."