Netanyahu to Greenblatt: Palestinians hurting chances of peace

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Wednesday in Jerusalem with Jason Greenblatt and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman. Ron Dermer, Israel's ambassador to the United States, also participated in the meeting.

Netanyahu raised the Palestinians' refusal to condemn yesterday's attack, the Palestinian call to bring Israelis to trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague and the Palestinian move to join Interpol - a move that violates signed agreements with Israel.

He told Greenblatt and ambassadors Friedman and Dermer that the actions of the Palestinian leadership in the last few days are seriously undermining the chances of achieving peace and that the Palestinian diplomatic struggle will not go unanswered.