The Supreme Court rejected an appeal filed against it by the Regavim NGO that sought to force Chief Justice Miriam Naor to attend Wednesday's ceremony celebrating 50 years since Israel captured Judea and Samaria.

According to the court, "the decision not to take part in the controversial event, which is likely to be interpreted as political, is also necessary to protect the judiciary's independent status and to preserve the public's trust in the legal system. "