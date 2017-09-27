Hanin Zoabi: 'Elor Azariya a cowardly and despicable murderer'

MK Hanin Zoabi condemned IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot's decision to slash four months off Elor Azariya's 18-month sentence.

According to Zoabi, "the Chief of Staff's decision to ease the punishment of the lowly murderer Elor Azaria exposes the IDF's true face to the general public, which he can no longer deny: IDF soldiers can murder and nothing bad will happen to them "

"Azaria shot to death a wounded man who was not a danger," continued Zoabi. " Hevron is living under constant occupation and suffers from a harsh reality of theft, exploitation and daily violence towards it. The Chief of Staff revealed Israel's fascist response to the legitimate Palestinian uprising."