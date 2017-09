Elor Azariya's defense attorney promised that the jailed soldier will only serve " a few months at most in jail" after IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot reduced his sentence to 14 months on Wednesday.

"Next week we will turn to the President to reduce Azariya's sentence further, and the prison commander can also shorten the remaining half. Elor will only serve a few months," said Yoram Sheftel.