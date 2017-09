17:00 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 Hanegbi: 'Interpol's decision hurts fight against terror' Minister Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) reacted to Wednesday's news that Interpol has accepted the Palestinian Authority (PA) as a full member. "Interpol's decision will hurt the fight against terror and sets back the chances of peace. Mahmoud Abbas continues to hurt his own people out of political foolishness," said Hanegbi. ► ◄ Last Briefs