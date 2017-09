16:48 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 Azariya's former lawyers: 'Chief of Staff worthy of appreciation' Jailed soldier Elor Azariya's former defense team praised IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot for cutting four months of Azariya's 18-month sentence. "The Chief of Staff is worthy of appreciation," said attorneys Eyal Besserglick and Ilan Katz. "We have no doubt that had Azariya not appealed the initial verdict, his sentence would be even shorter. We wish Elor the best and hope that this affair ends soon." ► ◄ Last Briefs