A 33-year old resident of Or Yehuda was arrested for allegedly threatening the director of a local health clinic. According to police, the woman was angry over the poor quality of health care offered to her baby daughter.
News BriefsTishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17
Or Yehuda resident arrested for allegedly threatening health clinic director
