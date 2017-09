15:56 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 Netanyahu: "American peace plan will not include evacuating settlements" Prime Minister Netanyahu told Judea and Samaria Council leaders that the expected American peace plan will not include evacuating villages post-1967 Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs