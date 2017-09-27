Histadrut threatens to strike if solution not found for disabled protestors

The Histadrut, Israel's largest labor union, threatened to strike if a solution is not met for disabled Israelis. "If there is no solution then we will have no choice than to declare a general labor dispute," said Histadrut Chairman Avi Nissenkoren.

Disabled Israelis have been blocking off major thoroughfares in recent weeks as part of their campaign to raise the monthly stipends they receive from the National Insurance Institute from NIS 2,342 to the minimum wage of NIS 5,000. The Histadrut has launched a publicity campaign supporting the protests, and have set up a joint negotiating team with organizers of the disabled protests.