Anti-Ethiopian discrimination suspected in Ma'ale Adumim Israel's Anti-Racism Committee fired off a letter to Ma'ale Adumim Mayor Benny Kashriel demanding that he investigate an alleged incident of an Ethiopian-Israeli being rejected by a local school because of his skin color.