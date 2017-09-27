Israel's Anti-Racism Committee fired off a letter to Ma'ale Adumim Mayor Benny Kashriel demanding that he investigate an alleged incident of an Ethiopian-Israeli being rejected by a local school because of his skin color.
Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17
Anti-Ethiopian discrimination suspected in Ma'ale Adumim
