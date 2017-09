15:26 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 Elor Azariya thanks IDF Chief of Staff Eizenkot for reducing his sentence Jailed soldier Elor Azariya thanked IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot for cutting four months of his 18-month sentence. "I thank the Chief of Staff for shortening the sentence. However, I regret that IDF Prosecutors recommended that the Chief of Staff not shorten my sentence by even one day." ► ◄ Last Briefs