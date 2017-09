Residents of Netiv Ha'avot and Migron plan on protesting outside the official state event marking 50 years of settlement in Judea, Samaria, the Jordan Valley, and the Golan on Wednesday in Kfar Etzion.

Migron residents are angry that the government has still not rebuilt their village as agreed upon five years ago, while Netiv Ha'avot residents are attempting to avert the town's looming demolition.