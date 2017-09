15:15 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 Car accident near Karmei Yosef injures two A car accident on Route 44 next to Karmei Yosef injured two men. Paramedics provided treatment at the scene and evacuated the men to Assaf Harofeh Medical Center. ► ◄ Last Briefs