Former Defense Minister: 'Palestinians joining Interpol - Netanyahu's failure'

Former Defense Minister MK Amir Peretz said that Netanyahu was at fault for not preventing the Palestinian Authority (PA) from joining Interpol. "The fact the PA joined Interpol marks another failure for Netanyahu. This policy could end with the prosecution of senior Israeli officials and sensitive intelligence information being put at risk" said Peretz.

Peretz added that "in the ten years of the Likud governments, most of the countries in the world and a significant number of the international organizations have recognized the state of Palestine, while Israeli interests remain out of the picture. The Likud is failing and the Prime Minister is busy with declarations that lack basis."