14:19 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 IDF reduces Elor Azariya's sentence Read more IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot responds to appeal from former IDF soldier convicted of manslaughter, cuts 4 months from 18-month sentence. ► ◄ Last Briefs