14:08 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 Knesset swears in new Shas MK to replace Guetta Shas MK forced out over gay wedding scandal replaced Wednesday by returning MK Meshulam Nahari.