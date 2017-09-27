B'nai Brith Canada: Remove terror supporting teacher

B’nai Brith Canada is calling on the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) to remove a teacher from a classroom because of her continued support for two Middle Eastern terrorists, The Canadian Jewish News reported on Tuesday.

In a September 13 complaint to the OCT, which licenses Ontario teachers, B’nai Brith stated that the teacher, Nadia Shoufani, recently wrote an article in the Arabic-language newspaper Al-Meshwar, in which she said she would “not stop quoting the words of Ghassan Kanafani,” and “will not stop demanding freedom for Georges Ibrahim Abdallah.”