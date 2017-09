04:42 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 U.S. Treasury imposes new sanctions on North Korea The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on eight North Korean banks and 26 executives, AFP reports. "This further advances our strategy to fully isolate North Korea in order to achieve our broader objectives of a peaceful and denuclearized Korean peninsula," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement quoted by the news agency. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs