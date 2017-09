03:13 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 Republicans delay vote on ObamaCare repeal Senate Republicans decided on Tuesday to not vote on their latest ObamaCare repeal legislation. "We don't have the votes so it's probably best we don't do the vote," said Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) after the GOP conference met at its regular weekly luncheon, according to The Hill. "We've lost this battle, but we're going to win the war." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs