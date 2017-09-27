01:45
  Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17

37-year-old shot in Tayibe dies of wounds

Doctors at the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba on Tuesday night pronounced dead the 37-year-old man who was critically wounded by gunfire in the Arab city of Tayibe.

Police are investigating the shooting.

