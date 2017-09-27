01:45 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 Tishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17 37-year-old shot in Tayibe dies of wounds Doctors at the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba on Tuesday night pronounced dead the 37-year-old man who was critically wounded by gunfire in the Arab city of Tayibe. Police are investigating the shooting. ► ◄ Last Briefs