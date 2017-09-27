Doctors at the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba on Tuesday night pronounced dead the 37-year-old man who was critically wounded by gunfire in the Arab city of Tayibe.
Police are investigating the shooting.
|
01:45
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 7, 5778 , 27/09/17
37-year-old shot in Tayibe dies of wounds
Doctors at the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba on Tuesday night pronounced dead the 37-year-old man who was critically wounded by gunfire in the Arab city of Tayibe.
Police are investigating the shooting.
Last Briefs