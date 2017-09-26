A 26-year-old motorcyclist was hit by a vehicle in Moshav Kfar Netter, near Netanya, on Tuesday evening.
He was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Laniado Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.
|
23:46
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17
Motorcyclist hit by vehicle near Netanya
