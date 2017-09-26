Cooler than usual into a potentially damp weekend

It will be partly cloudy overnight with clear to partly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday, accompanied by a slight drop in temperature below the seasonal average. Partly cloudy Friday with additional slight cooling and a chance of drizzle. Saturday will see a chance of local light showers, mainly in the north and the coastal plain.
Wednesday highs:
Jerusalem: 25Celsius/77Fahrenheit;
Kinneret/Sea of Galilee, Dead Sea, Eilat: 34C/93F;
Golan Heights: 30/86; Haifa: 27/80; Tel Aviv: 28/82;
Be'er Sheva': 31/87