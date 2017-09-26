German rabbis to increase Jewish holiday activities

35 members of the Rabbinical Association of Germany have decided to increase the Jewish activity during the upcoming Tishrei holidays in the eastern states of Saxony and Brandenburg where the extreme right-wing AfD (Alternative for Germany) party won a landslide victory in Sunday's elections.

The activity will include prayer services in all the remote communities which do not have a permanent synagogue in these countries, as well as the construction of Sukkot and regular supply of the four species for Sukkot. The decision was reached during an emergency conference call.