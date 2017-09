21:12 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Shaked first public reaction to ceremony controversy Read more "Tomorrow I will attend the 50th anniversary of Judea and Samaria settlement. The judicial system is an inseparable part of settlement." ► ◄ Last Briefs