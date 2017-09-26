Iraqi Kurdish leader Massoud Barzani announced on Tuesday that the supporters of independence for the Kurdish region in the northern part of the country have won the referendum.
There have been projections of 90 percent voting in favor.
News BriefsTishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17
Iraqi Kurdish leader: Independence supporters have won
