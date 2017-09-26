20:46
Reported

News Briefs

  Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17

Traffic blocked on westbound Route 431 at Rishon Lezion

Heavy traffic is reported on westbound Highway 431 at the Rishon Lezion interchange following the fall of a container from a truck.

Two lanes are blocked. Police are recommend drivers to take alternate routes.

