News BriefsTishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17
Traffic blocked on westbound Route 431 at Rishon Lezion
Heavy traffic is reported on westbound Highway 431 at the Rishon Lezion interchange following the fall of a container from a truck.
Two lanes are blocked. Police are recommend drivers to take alternate routes.
