20:16 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Defense Minister demands death penalty for terrorists Following this morning's attack on Har Adar, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman has renewed his demand to enact a law that would impose the death penalty for murderous terrorists. ► ◄ Last Briefs