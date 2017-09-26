A man about the age of 50 set himself on fire tonight at the Tomb of David on Mount Zion in Jerusalem.
The man was evacuated in critical condition to Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus where he was pronounced dead.
20:12
Reported
Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17
Self-immolation death at David's Tomb
