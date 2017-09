20:10 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Ceremonial storm: Peace Now against Minister Levin Read more Tourism Minister Yariv Levin: "Judges are working for MK Issawi Freij." Leftist Peace Now responds: "Levin is insolent." ► ◄ Last Briefs