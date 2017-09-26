Supreme Court petition against Supreme Court decision

The Regavim movement for protection of state lands Less has submitted a petition to the Supreme Court, demanding that the legal system send a representative to the state ceremony in Gush Etzion, marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Judea and Samaria, the Jordan Valley and the Golan Heights.

Citing Chief Justice Miriam Naor as a respondent, Regavim Attorney Avi Segal claimed that the participation of staff members in state ceremonies is a "constitutional practice" of binding force. He added, "If the court believes that this is not an official state event, the court must order its official cancellation."

