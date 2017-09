19:35 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Erdoğan warns against support for Kurdish independence Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has warned Israel against supporting the independence of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, according to Yediot Ahronot. He said, "If Israel does not reconsider its support, Turkey will not be able to take further steps toward normalization with Israel." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs