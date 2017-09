19:15 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Sudan Investment Minister candidly praises Israel Read more Minister Mubarak Al-Fadil Al-Mahdi says, "The Palestinian cause has delayed progress of the Arab world and has been exploited by the Arab regimes to oppress their peoples." ► ◄ Last Briefs