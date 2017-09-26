Human bones have been found in the Golan Heights and sent for pathological examination, according to Channel 10 Television.
There is still no match between a currently-missing person whose identity is known. Apparently they are old bones.
18:58
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17
Report: Human bones found in the Golan Heights
