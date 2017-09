18:28 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Har Adar terror attack victims laid to rest Read more The three victims of the deadly terrorist attack are buried. "What a chasm between two men - one who loved life, and one who came to kill." ► ◄ Last Briefs