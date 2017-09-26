Danon to Security Council: Condemn attack, incitement

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, said on Tuesday that the "heinous terror attack" on Har Adar "did not take place in a vacuum. It was the direct result of the payments to terrorists by the Palestinian Authority. [Palestinian Authority Chairman] Mahmoud Abbas continues to encourage terrorism by glorifying terrorists who have committed devastating attacks against Israelis.”

Danon concluded, “I call on the Security Council to immediately and unequivocally condemn this horrific attack and demand that Mahmoud Abbas and the PA end their incitement against the State and people of Israel.”