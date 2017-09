17:54 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Chief of staff arrives at attack site Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkott of the Israel Defense Forces has arrived at the site of this morning's terror attack, next to Har Adar. ► ◄ Last Briefs